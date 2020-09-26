Lucille Lee -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Lucille Lee, 75, of 408 Dorchester St., passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving family and friends as a drop-in on Saturday at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. Lonnie Robinson, 218 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

Please wear mask when visiting at the residence.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.