Lucille Lee -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lucille Lee, 75, of 408 Dorchester St., passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Cemetery.
Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving family and friends as a drop-in on Saturday at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. Lonnie Robinson, 218 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
Please wear mask when visiting at the residence.
Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
