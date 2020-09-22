 Skip to main content
Lucille Lee -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Lucille Lee, 75, of 408 Dorchester St., passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

