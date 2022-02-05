Lucille Elizabeth Scoggins -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Lucille Elizabeth Scoggins, “Mrs. Lou,” 84 years old, of Bamberg, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was a retired homemaker and a recent resident at Low Country Assisted Living.

Mrs. Lou was born March 30, 1937, in Bath. She attended Open Door Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the WMU. Over the years she worked at various locations in various manufacturing companies including Phoenix Specialty and Ehrhardt Sewing & Manufacturing. She also worked many years as a stay-at-home mother and grandmother. She lived and thrived every day for her family and their needs.

She is survived by her children, Raymond Taylor, Ronnie (Joy) Taylor, JoAnn (Jeff) Givens and Jackie (John) Cook; grandchildren, Brittany (Marty) Stroman, Hilary (Shane) Hindman, Bretta (Camden) Kittrell, Keith Taylor, Brent (Cassie) Cook, Kelly Taylor; great-grandchildren, Camden Kittrell Jr, Lainey Kittrell, Cole Kittrell, Evie Hindman, Mary Kate Hindman, Olivia Hindman, Charlie Hindman; nieces, Kimberly (Randy) Compton and Robin Babb; nephew, Stephen (Caroline) Gunnells.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Raymond Lee Taylor Sr. and John T. Scoggins; and siblings, Barbara (Harry) Gunnells and Billy New.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Open Door Baptist Church and will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Williams. Visitation will be held prior the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment will be at South End Cemetery

Memorials can be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 6144 Main Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003.

The service will be live streamed on Facebook.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Low Country Assisted Living staff and residents as well as Edisto Hospice for the exceptional care they provided over the last several years.