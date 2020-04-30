Lucille Eison -- Beanchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Lucille Eison, 87, of 5963 Freedom Road, Branchville, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, with Pastor Robert D. Gordon Jr. officiating.
Viewing is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville.
For safety purposes, please wear masks and adhere to all other COVID-19 guidelines.
