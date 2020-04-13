Lucille "Cutt" Shuler -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Lucille "Cutt" Shuler, 97, of 860 Kearse Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene officiating.

Viewing was held Sunday, April 12, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Mrs. Shuler died April 5, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Shuler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.