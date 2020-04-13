Lucille "Cutt" Shuler -- Orangeburg
Lucille "Cutt" Shuler

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Lucille "Cutt" Shuler, 97, of 860 Kearse Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene officiating.

Viewing was held Sunday, April 12, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Mrs. Shuler died April 5, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

