Lucille B. Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Lucille B. Williams, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 17, in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating, following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

Mrs. Lucille was born Feb. 8, 1944, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Bill Bolen and the late Dorothy Murphy Bolen. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sherry Oliver, and her brother, Kenny Bolen.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jerry Williams of the home; son, Joey Oliver (Elizabeth) of Statesboro, Georgia; stepson, Madison Williams; grandchildren, Jaxon Joseph Oliver of Statesboro, Chip Zemp of Bamberg, and Rachel Arends of Orangeburg; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Zemp of Bamberg, and Joseph Arends and Jordan Arends, both of Orangeburg.

Friends may call the residence of Jerry Williams.

