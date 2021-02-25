Lucille A. Jefferson -- Concord, N.C.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Lucille A. Jefferson, 75, of Concord, N.C., passed away on Feb. 18, 2021.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 26, at Enoch Cemetery, Rice Road, Ridgeville.