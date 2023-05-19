ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lucenda H. Bonaparte will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held on Friday, May 19 from 3pm to 7pm.

Lucenda Howell Bonaparte was born to the late Harvey Howell Sr and Ollie Bell Bovian Howell on September 6, 1931. She grew up and attended the public schools of Calhoun County. She was married to the late John Emmitt Bonaparte Sr and the two were blessed with seven children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; son, Jimmie Lee Bonaparte; and daughter, Elnora Tolliver.

She is survived by children John Emmitt Jr. (Beatrice) Bonaparte, Lucille Bonaparte, Ronald (Debra) Bonaparte, Carolyn Bonaprte Peay and Alvin (Lenora) Bonaparte. Grandchildren Erica Tolliver, Christopher Bonaparte, Lalonda Boyd, Rodney Dantzler, Penelope Abrams, Gregory Tolliver, Travis Bonaparte, Tarrah Bonaparte, Emmitt Rashad Bonaparte, Brittany Bonaparte, Monique Cooper, Courtney B. Dangerfield, Clifford Peay, Matthew Bonaparte, Ashley Morris and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, neices and nephews. Also left in loving memory is sister Apostle Dr. Pernell Howell Hewing and brother Deacon Harvey Howell Jr.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.