ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for LTC. Andrew Dallas Green, 59, of St. George, SC will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, SC, with the Elder Charles Frazier officiating. Burial will be held in St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery in Reevesville, SC.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 12:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.