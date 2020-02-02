{{featured_button_text}}
Loye Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Loye Davis, 82, of 1322 Marshall St., died Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Shirley Stephens, 830 Reevesville Road, Apt. 3, Bowman and at the funeral home.

