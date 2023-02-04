SPRINGFIELD -- The funeral service for Mrs. Lovely Ann Johnson, 73, of Springfield, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Johnson will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Mrs. Johnson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. She is survived by her son, Terrence (Regina) James of Barnwell, and many other relatives.

Public viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the residence of her niece, Tonya Wiggins, 1150 Samaria Road, Springfield, SC.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.