Louvenia Reed -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- Ms. Louvenia Reed, 71, of 20652 Solomon Blatt Ave., passed away Jan. 24, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

