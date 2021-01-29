 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louvenia Reed -- Barnwell
0 comments

Louvenia Reed -- Barnwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARNWELL -- Ms. Louvenia Reed, 71, of 20652 Solomon Blatt Ave., passed away Jan. 24, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News