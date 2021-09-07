 Skip to main content
Lourine McMillan -- Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Lourine McMillan will be held at noon on Wednesday at Greater Targetethel Cemetery Target Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com

