Louise T. Keitt -- Bowman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Mrs. Louise T. Keitt, 88, of 125 Candlewood Court, died June 15, 2020, at The Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be streamed live on our Facebook page, Glover's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Burial will be in St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Keitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.