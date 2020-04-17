Louise Smith -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Louise Smith, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

