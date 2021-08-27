Louise Reed -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Louise Reed, 58, of 1271 Jasper St., Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mrs. Willie Lou Jacobs, 276 Mayes Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.