Louise Reed -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Louise Reed, 58, of 1271 Jasper St., Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 100 Mt. Zion Road, Cope, with interment to follow. The Rev. Mary A. Vanzego is officiating.

Mrs. Reed passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mrs. Willie Lou Jacobs, 273 Mayes Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

