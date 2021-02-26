 Skip to main content
Louise 'Red' Allen -- St. George
Louise 'Red' Allen -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Ms. Louise "Red" Allen, 69, of 300 Reed St., will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Second Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. White officiating.

Friends may call at the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net

