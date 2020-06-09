Louise Mintz Caldwell -- North
Louise Mintz Caldwell

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Louise Mintz Caldwell, 97, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the St. Peter AME Church cemetery, North, with the Rev. Anthony Washington officiating.

Mrs. Caldwell passed away Friday, June 5.

The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

