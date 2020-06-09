Louise Mintz Caldwell -- North

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Louise Mintz Caldwell, 97, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the St. Peter AME Church cemetery, North, with the Rev. Anthony Washington officiating.

Mrs. Caldwell passed away Friday, June 5.

The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.