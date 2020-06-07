Louise Mintz Caldwell -- North
Louise Mintz Caldwell -- North

NORTH -- Mrs. Louise Mintz Caldwell, 97, of North, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

