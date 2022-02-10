Louise Kemmerlin Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Louise Kemmerlin Berry, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Monroe David Berry.

The family will receive friends before the service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held following the service at Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Larry Adicks, Wayne Hughes, Ricky Dennis and Tony Mestey. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Louise was born in Orangeburg to the late Eugene Kinard Kemmerlin Sr. and the late Gussie Cherry Kemmerlin. She was a homemaker, a member of Garden City Baptist Church and attended Crestview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sisters, Peggie Halter, Nancy New and Betty Vandervort; stepbrother, Tommy Johnson (Cecilia); brother-in-law, Quinn Berry (Kathy); stepchildren, Tammie Jo Judd (Tim) and Sherrie Lynn Berry; six step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary Lee Adicks, Jeanie Mae Kemmerlin, Lou Esther Browning and Nell Hewitt; and brothers, Eugene Kemmerlin Jr., Michael Kemmerlin; and Danny Smoak.

