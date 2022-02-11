 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louise Kemmerlin Berry -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Louise Kemmerlin Berry, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Monroe David Berry.

The family will receive friends before the service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held following the service at Good Shepherd Mauseleom at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Larry Adicks, Wayne Hughes, Ricky Dennis and Tony Mestey.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: European countries that are open to US tourists

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News