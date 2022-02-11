Louise Kemmerlin Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Louise Kemmerlin Berry, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Monroe David Berry.

The family will receive friends before the service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held following the service at Good Shepherd Mauseleom at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Larry Adicks, Wayne Hughes, Ricky Dennis and Tony Mestey.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868