Louise Gibson -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Graveside services for Ms. Louise Gibson of Williston will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in Airport Cemetery, Barnwell.
In an effort to protect our families and staff while continuing to serve as a community benefactor, Dash's Funeral Home will provide graveside services with viewing for the public on Monday at the cemetery in response to COVID-19.
Friends may call at 4184 Allendale Ave., Williston, and at the funeral home.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
