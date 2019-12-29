{{featured_button_text}}
Louise Geter

DENMARK -- Mrs. Louise Geter, of Denmark, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark. Burial will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Mrs. Geter was a member of Honey Ford Baptist Church and served there with distinction in several capacities. She was married to Mr. Charles D. Geter, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Geter is survived by four daughters, Gracie Geter-Raysor, Shirley A. Geter, Linda M. Geter, and Veronica Geter McDaniel; two sons, David G. Geter and Earl Geter; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel in Denmark.

