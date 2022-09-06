Louise Cohen Conner -- Vance

VANCE -- Pastor Louise Cohen Conner, 70, of 1755 Branchdale Hwy, Vance, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit her husband, Mr. Don L. Conner, at Miracle Faith Temple, United Church of God, 1771 Branchdale Hwy, Vance, from 2 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation.

