Louise Cohe Conner -- Vance

VANCE -- Funeral services for Elder Louise Cohen Conner, 70, of 1755 Branchdale Highway, Vance, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God, 1771 Branchdale Highway, Vance, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Elder Conner passed away Monday, Sept. 5, at her residence.

Elder Louise Cohen Conner was born March 18, 1952, in Hampton County, to the late George Lewis and Emma Jean Cohen. On Monday morning, Sept. 5, at her residence, God called his dedicated, resilient and loyal servant home. Her passing leaves a gaping hole in the lives of many and every atmosphere where God had called her to serve. We cling to the legacy of faith that she leaves and trust fully in the God she faithfully served.

She was educated in the Hampton County Public School District. She graduated from Claflin College in 1975 with a bachelor of science degree in education. She pursued and obtained a degree in Biblical Studies from AZUSA Ministry Training Institute, and a master's degree in church administration from Friends International Christian University in Phoenix, Arizona.

She received her school bus driver certification from N. Dist. Training in Varnville in 1968, before dedicating 28 years of service as an educator in Hampton County School District. She retired from Varnville Elementary School on May 23, 2003.

Elder Conner accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. In 1985, God sent an angel to Elder Conner's bedside and instructed her to be the driver of her sister, the late Evangelist Elois Kelly. Knowing that obedience is better than a sacrifice, Elder Conner accepted what the angel told her and became her right hand as they embarked on building the foundation of Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God. Elder Conner was the head missionary, Bible study teacher and chief financial officer for many years, and through her faith and obedience, she was anointed to elder.

In November 2014, Elder Conner continued the legacy after the death of her beloved sister by accepting the call of pastor until God called her home. She was a kind and wonderful woman who loved and cared about so many people. She had a particular type of loyalty in everything she did. She worked even when she was sick. Loyalty is what she believed in. Because of her same untiring loyalty to her church, we celebrate and honor her today.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Evangelist Elois C. Kelly, Emma J. Spruill and Florence Cohen Nichols; three sisters-in-law: Ernestine Conner, Betty Fludd and Chandra Denise Cohen.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Don Lawrence Conner Sr.; sons, Don Lawrence “Donnie” Conner Jr. of the home and Kyron (Adrienne) Conner of Columbia; one daughter, Tarsheika Conner of Gastonia, N.C.; grandchildren, Barry of Lexington, Charles of Killeen, Texas, Donnielle of Ellenwood, Ga., Nigel of Gastonia, N.C., David of Ellenwood, Mikah and Jordan of Columbia, Dominique of Ellenwood and Hyatt of Gastonia; adopted nieces and nephews, Talicia of Marietta, Ga., Tawanica of Durham, N.C., Moses of Charleston and Jasmine of Dothan, Ala.; brothers, Bishop James Louis (Minister Willie Mae) Cohen of Hampton, Deacon Larry (Joyce) Cohen of Varnville, Leroy Cohen of Aiken and Rufus T. (Mrs. Tanya) Cohen of Grand Prairie, Texas; sisters, Rosa Allen and Elizabeth Cohen of Richmond, Va.; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Benjamin) James of Columbia, Shirley Ann Conner of Orangeburg, Sandra (Bryon) Booker of Granada, Caribbean, Debra Ann Taylor of Charleston and Wanda Connor of Charleston; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Conner of Orangeburg and Barry (Imogene) Connor of Orangeburg; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, church family members, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may visit her husband, Mr. Don L. Conner, at Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God, 1771 Branchdale Highway, Vance, from 2 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

