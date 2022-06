ELGIN -- Louise Clara Griffin-Wiggins, 89, of Elgin, passed away.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Sweet Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Olar.

Visitation will be held on Friday at the Carroll Mortuary Denmark Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m.

Carroll Mortuary asks everyone to wear masks during all visitations and services.