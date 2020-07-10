Louise C. Beason -- Pelion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PELION -- Funeral services for Louise Chavis Dale Beason, 86, of Pelion, will be held two o'clock p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with burial in the Barnwell Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, # 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Mrs. Louise passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Bennie Lee Chavis and Laura Shirey Chavis. She was a member of Pine Hill Free Will Baptist Church of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith. She formerly worked at Milliken, Big Chic in Blackville, and was a homemaker.