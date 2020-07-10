Louise C. Beason -- Pelion
Louise C. Beason

PELION -- Funeral services for Louise Chavis Dale Beason, 86, of Pelion, will be held two o'clock p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with burial in the Barnwell Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, # 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Mrs. Louise passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Bennie Lee Chavis and Laura Shirey Chavis. She was a member of Pine Hill Free Will Baptist Church of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith. She formerly worked at Milliken, Big Chic in Blackville, and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, James L. Beason Sr.; sons, James Lynwood Still, Ernest “Bubba” (Roberta) Still, Steven (Barbara) Still, Danny (Shirley) Still, Matthew Beason, Andrew Beason, Bryan Beason, and Kenneth A. Beason; daughters, Anna Beason, Andrea Beason, and Bonnie Beason; a sister, Rita (Graham) Ray; grandchildren, Monica Meares, Amanda (Bobby) Breland, Swain (Heather) Still, Stephen Still, Adrian Owens, Michael (Marlea) Bodie, Amy Huff, and Heather (Robert) Bratton; great-grandchildren, Madeline Meares, Manning Meares, Rob (Savannah) Breland, Kathryn Breland, Cheyenne Still, Audrey Still, Ben Still, Kellan Bodie, and Kaiden Bodie; nieces, nephews; and a special 4-legged friend, Cheyenne.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Yvonne Still Owens; a brother, Kenneth Chavis; and a grandson, Merrick Huff.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

