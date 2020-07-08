Louise Amaker Mack -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services for Mrs. Louise Amaker Mack, 92, of 756 Cherry Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Frank James will officiate.

Mrs. Mack passed away Sunday, July 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Louise was born in Orangeburg, and was the daughter of the late Bennie and Margaret Amaker.

At an early age, she joined St. Stephen UM Church and was a loyal, dedicated and active member. She sang on many choirs over the years and was a member of many church organizations. In December of 2019, she was chosen as Mrs. Gold Star, a senior organization at the church. She loved her church, her pastor and the members and was respected and loved by them.

At an early age, she attended Mill Branch Elementary and Senior High School in Orangeburg. She held many positions in her working career but was mostly known and loved for her experiences in food services.