Louise Amaker Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services for Mrs. Louise Amaker Mack, 92, of 756 Cherry Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Frank James will officiate.
Mrs. Mack passed away Sunday, July 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Louise was born in Orangeburg, and was the daughter of the late Bennie and Margaret Amaker.
At an early age, she joined St. Stephen UM Church and was a loyal, dedicated and active member. She sang on many choirs over the years and was a member of many church organizations. In December of 2019, she was chosen as Mrs. Gold Star, a senior organization at the church. She loved her church, her pastor and the members and was respected and loved by them.
At an early age, she attended Mill Branch Elementary and Senior High School in Orangeburg. She held many positions in her working career but was mostly known and loved for her experiences in food services.
Louise showed her love through feeding and entertaining others in her home. She welcomed pastors, ministers, friends, strangers, and mostly her family. She was so loved that many friends of her children called her Mom. She was famous for her sweet potato pies, sour cream and lemon pound cakes, and good old southern home cooking.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Cornelius Mack; her parents; and two brothers, Marshall and Edward (Buddy/Eddie) Amaker.
Louise was a loving and devoted mother of eight children, James Cornelius Mack, Ernestine Mack (Fred), Emma Mack Hubbard (Hiram Jr.), Edieth Mack, Rodney Mack (Jessica), Jennifer Mack Green (Felton), Jeffery Mack (Polina), and Cynthia Mack Grant; a brother, Walter Amaker; five sisters, Hattie Felder, Margaret Dykes, Mary Johnson (Leroy), Liz Amaker and Inez Amaker; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Masks must be worn to gain entry to the funeral home.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
