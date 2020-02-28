Louis Stewart Jr. -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Funeral services for Louis Stewart Jr., 71, of 114 Lees Road, Reevesville, will be held at at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Bethel 2 Outreach Ministries, Reevesville, with the Rev. Sanders and the Rev. Frazier officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net. Friends may call at the residence or Stevens Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Stewart, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.