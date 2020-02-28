Louis Stewart Jr. -- Reevesville
Louis Stewart Jr. -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Funeral services for Louis Stewart Jr., 71, of 114 Lees Road, Reevesville, will be held at at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Bethel 2 Outreach Ministries, Reevesville, with the Rev. Sanders and the Rev. Frazier officiating.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net. Friends may call at the residence or Stevens Funeral Home.

