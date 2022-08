ROWESVILLE -- Louis Robinson, 70, of 1714 Bethel Forest Road, died Aug. 5, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

