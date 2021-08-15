Louis Nelson Crosby -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Pfc. Louis Nelson Crosby, who has been missing in action since Dec. 1, 1950, will be coming home and laid to rest with full military honors.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, which would have been his 89th birthday.

Pfc. Crosby was born on Aug. 18, 1932. He was the son of the late Ernest B. Crosby and the late Maggie Lucille Thomas Crosby. He served his country by joining the United States Army at a very young age. He fought in the Korean War, where he was reported missing in action and presumed dead at the young age of 18. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Eugene, Herbert, J.P., Ben, Otis and Harold Crosby; and a sister, Ruth Crosby Bonnett.

Survivors include his brother, Henry Crosby Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Wall of Remembrance, c/o Lewis R. Vaughn, Fund raising Committee at 623 Ashley Commons Ct.. Greer, SC 29651.

Pfc. Louis Nelson Crosby will forever be a hero that gave his life while serving his country. Welcome Home!