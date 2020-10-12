Louis Johnston Utsey --- Advance, N.C.

ADVANCE, N.C. -- Mr. Louis Johnston Utsey, of Advance, North Carolina, the very definition of a kind-hearted man of integrity who lived out his faith in Jesus Christ, entered Heaven on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Pastor Gary Chapman had once said, “Live your life so that any day will be a good place to stop.” And God chose to call Louis homeward from the Oak Valley golf course where he was relishing time with close friends.

He was born in his favorite season of the year, Oct. 22, 1950, in St. George, South Carolina, to Carlisle Louis Utsey and Sabie Johnston Utsey. He enjoyed a small town community and excelled in sports. While in high school, he met Susan Evans of Orangeburg, South Carolina, over a glass of lemonade, and this relationship flourished as he completed the College of Pharmacy at the University of South Carolina. Louis and Susan married on Oct. 13, 1973. They lived in their own way until blessedly yielding to Christ at age of 42 and finding profound, settled satisfaction as Jesus reoriented their lives.