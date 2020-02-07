{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Louis C. Greene, 62, of 24 Amy Lin Court, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of Melvin Haywood, 1867 North Briarcliff Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

