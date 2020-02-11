{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mr. Louis C. Greene, 62, of 24 Amy Lin Court, will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church, Elloree. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Greene will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for Mr. Greene will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of Melvin Haywood, 1867 Briarcliff Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

