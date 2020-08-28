 Skip to main content
Louis Brooks -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Louis Brooks of Denmark died Aug. 23, 2020 at his residence.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the New Memorial Cemetery, Denmark. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

