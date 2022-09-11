 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louis B. Bostick Jr. -- Orageburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Louis B. Bostick Jr., 77, of 17 Bostick Trail, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova.

Mr. Bostick passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask is required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

