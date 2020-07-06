Louis Allen Kuck -- Cope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Louis Allen Kuck, 71, of Cope passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 5th 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Smoak Family Cemetery, off of Cannon Bridge Road in Cordova.

The service will be officiated by the Rev. Kevin Ard and directed by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at other times at the residence of Chris and Kim Kuck at 3573 Shillings Bridge Road, Cope.

The family asks that you follow all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when visiting at the residence.

Mr. Kuck was born on November 29th, 1948, in Charleston, the son of the late Louis F. Kuck and the late Azalee Smoak Kuck. He graduated from Edisto High School. Allen worked for twenty-eight years with Albemarle Corporation and seven years at Rockland in Bamberg. He was a former volunteer with the Edisto High school chain crew and Edisto Dixie Youth Program for numerous years. He umpired football games throughout the state for many years. He was a member of the Orangeburg Bowlers Association and Rivelon Baptist Church.