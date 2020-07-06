Louis Allen Kuck -- Cope

COPE -- Louis Allen Kuck, 71, of Cope passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 5th 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Smoak Family Cemetery, off of Cannon Bridge Road in Cordova.
The service will be officiated by the Rev. Kevin Ard and directed by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends at other times at the residence of Chris and Kim Kuck at 3573 Shillings Bridge Road, Cope.
The family asks that you follow all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when visiting at the residence.
Mr. Kuck was born on November 29th, 1948, in Charleston, the son of the late Louis F. Kuck and the late Azalee Smoak Kuck. He graduated from Edisto High School. Allen worked for twenty-eight years with Albemarle Corporation and seven years at Rockland in Bamberg. He was a former volunteer with the Edisto High school chain crew and Edisto Dixie Youth Program for numerous years. He umpired football games throughout the state for many years. He was a member of the Orangeburg Bowlers Association and Rivelon Baptist Church.
His survivors include his wife of 46 years, Becky Kuck, of the home; three sons, Chris (Kim) Kuck of Cope, Benji (Lindsy) Kuck of Cordova, and Steven (Lindsay) Kuck of Orangeburg; one brother, William (Beth) Kuck of Orangeburg; two sisters, Cheryl (Cleve) Wise and Marie (Jerry) Breland of Cordova; six grandchildren, Ally, Austin, Jordan, Jamey, Walker, and Bransyn; a numerous amount of nieces and nephews; along with special friends, Larry and Jennifer Sanford of Cope.
He was predeceased by a brother, Carl Kuck.
Memorials may be given to Rivelon Baptist Church Maintenance Fund at 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Bamberg Family Practice, Dr. Samies and the staff, Amedisys Home Health, Edisto Home Care and Hospice, and all the many close family and friends for their love and support.
