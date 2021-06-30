Louella Spellman -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Louella Spellman, 66, of 439 North St, Bamberg, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Pruitt Health of Bamberg
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, in the Rizer Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery , Ehrhardt.
The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Brice Herndon Funeral Home of Ehrhardt.
The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.
