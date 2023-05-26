ORANGEBURG -- Loubie Jean Keitt, 79, of 1161 Lakeshore Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115, died May 20, 2023 after a brief illness.
Funeral services at 11:00 am Saturday May 27, 2023 at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial at Andrew Chapel Cemetery, Bishop David A. Smith, Pastor officiating.
Viewing Friday, May 26, 2023 from 1:00pm-7:00pm.
Friends may call at The residence and Glover's Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.