Lou Holloway

SPARTANBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Lou Holloway, 59, of Spartanburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee. The Rev. Dr. Edward Prince is officiating.

Ms. Holloway passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

