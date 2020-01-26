SPARTANBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Lou Holloway, 59, of Spartanburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee. The Rev. Dr. Edward Prince is officiating.
Ms. Holloway passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
