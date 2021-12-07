Lou Ann Williams -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Lou Ann Williams, 33, of 9401 Wilson Blvd., formerly of Denmark, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2021, at MUSC Health Fairfield Emergency and Imaging.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the Capernaum Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary, Denmark, will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.