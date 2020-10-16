Lottie Reed Simmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mrs. Lottie Reed Simmons, 72, of 101 Airy Hall Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Renwick Cooper is officiating.

Mrs. Simmons passed away Friday, Oct. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Valarie Reed at 803-596-8659 and Rhoda Simmons at 803-391-9028, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.