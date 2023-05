REEVESVILLE -- Funeral service for Lottie Britt Williams of Reevesville will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Matthews Baptist Church in Reevesville, with Mr. Roy Knight officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.