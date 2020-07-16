Lottie B. Taylor -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lottie B. Taylor, 45, of Town Square Street, Fort Motte, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetry, Fort Motte.
Friends may call at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. A mask must be worn for visitation at the funeral home.
Carson Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lottie Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.