Lottie B. Taylor -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lottie B. Taylor, 45, of Town Square Street, Fort Motte, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetry, Fort Motte.

Friends may call at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. A mask must be worn for visitation at the funeral home.

Carson Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

