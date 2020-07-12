Lottie B. Taylor -- Fort Motte

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT MOTTE -- Lottie B. Taylor, 80, of 45 Town Square, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence and the funeral home.

COVID-19 guideliens are to be observed.

