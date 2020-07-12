Lottie B. Taylor -- Fort Motte
Lottie B. Taylor -- Fort Motte

FORT MOTTE -- Lottie B. Taylor, 80, of 45 Town Square, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence and the funeral home.

COVID-19 guideliens are to be observed.

