Lorraine Robinson Baxter

ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Lorraine Robinson Baxter, 76, of 567 Chestnut St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Aug. 26 at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

