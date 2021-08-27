 Skip to main content
Lorraine Robinson Baxter -- Orangeburg
Lorraine Robinson Baxter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lorraine Robinson Baxter, 76, of 567 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, died Aug. 26, 2021, at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call the funeral home.

