Lorraine L. 'Raine' Griffis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Lorraine L. “Raine” Griffis, 72, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Steve Rucker will be officiating.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 16, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 1:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Griffis was born on Jan. 21, 1950, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of the late Larry J. Larsen and the late Mary Smoak Larsen. She enjoyed reading books and volunteering. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Mona Jacobs; and a nephew, Joey Thomas.

Survivors include her son, Chris Griffis; granddaughter, Rachael Griffis; great-grandson, Everette Grubbs; sister, Martha L. Kennemore; beloved brother-in-law, Mark Kennemore; special friends, Justine Fogle, Brian Corbett, Wanda Pfeiffer, Annette Mears; special cousins, Suzanne and Al Faulling; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

And to my special friend Paul, “I only had 2 sips ...”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Please sign the family’s online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

