Lorraine Jones Gaskin -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
Lorraine Jones Gaskin -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Lorraine Jones Gaskin, 69, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Bamberg, died Feb. 21, 2020, at the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, Brooklyn.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Greater Sweet Branch Baptist Church, Govan. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the home of Mary Jones, 268 Fire Tower Road, Bamberg.

