Lorraine Jones Gaskin -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Lorraine Jones Gaskin, 69, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Bamberg, died Feb. 21, 2020, at the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, Brooklyn.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Greater Sweet Branch Baptist Church, Govan. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Friends may call at the home of Mary Jones, 268 Fire Tower Road, Bamberg.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Gaskin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.